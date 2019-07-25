Trupiano's Italian Bistro always impresses with food and service

The pesto tortellini comes with pine nuts and the option to add a protein, chicken in this case.

Trupiano's Italian Bistro is a well known and loved name in Fallbrook. It's a great place to gather with friends and family with a guarantee of exceptional service, fantastic atmosphere, and incredible food.

Trupiano's is my family's go-to for special occasions, which is why it wasn't surprising that it was my mother's first choice for her birthday dinner a couple of weeks ago.

The staff there is always kind and make you feel welcome as soon as you walk through the door. We were seated rather quickly and our drinks and breadsticks were brought out to us.

My whole family was immediately excited to see the breadsticks as they were brought to the table. They're equally pleasing to look at and to eat. With a golden buttery exterior and warm fluffy interior, it's impossible to have just one, even with the promise of a filling meal ahead.

The two stars of the meal for the night were the pesto tortellini with chicken and pine nuts and the chicken pesto pizza with a cauliflower crust.

The food is always plated beautifully and as soon as the tortellini arrived, I was eager to dig right in, even after the filling breadsticks. Although I've been to Trupiano's countless times, it's hard for me to venture away from the pasta section of the menu because their pasta dishes are always done perfectly.

The pesto I had at Trupiano's immediately brought me back to similar dishes I had in Italy. The ability to add protein to any pasta was also an appreciated addition to the menu, and the chicken I added to the tortellini was perfectly cooked.

The chicken pesto pizza with cauliflower crust was a real game-changer. I personally was hesitant when seeing the cauliflower crust option on the pizzas. I am lucky enough not to have dietary restrictions or allergies, so I figured that there was no reason to mess with a good old fashioned pizza crust. I couldn't have been more wrong.

Whether you're watching what you eat and trying to make healthier choices, trying to avoid certain food groups, or just looking for something new to try, the cauliflower crust is a great option. The chicken and pesto toppings were great and my mother remarked on how they reminded her of the fresh and fragrant pizza toppings we had during our trip to Bologna, Italy.

Trupiano's breadsticks are always fresh and tasty.

The crust was also perfect in relation to the amount of toppings, making neither the toppings or the crust the main focus but instead settling at an ideal balance. I've tried cauliflower crusts before at other restaurants and was never impressed, but Trupiano's has completely changed my mind. If I didn't know it was cauliflower, I wouldn't have been able to tell the difference.

By the end of the night, we were all pleasantly full and the wait staff kindly offered to pack up whatever we didn't finish to take home as leftovers. Trupiano's always impresses with its delicious food and friendly staff. There's no doubt in my mind that my family will find its way back to Trupiano's sooner rather than later.

Trupiano's Italian Bistro is located at 945 S Main Ave. For more information call (760) 728-0200 or visit their website at https://trupianorestaurantgroup.com.