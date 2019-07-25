County to hold public forum in Bonsall on development of Community Choice Energy provider

BONSALL - Officials with the county of San Diego will hold a public forum on Wednesday, July 31 on the potential development of a public-sector energy provider to compete with companies like San Diego Gas & Electric.

The county and city of San Diego have both expressed interest in developing such a program, often called a community choice energy provider. Environmentalists have long supported the concept, arguing that a CCE provider would lower energy costs, introduce a new revenue stream for the city and offer choice in the often-monopolized energy market.

In February, the San Diego City Council voted to begin the process of establishing a joint-powers authority with the intention of inviting other jurisdictions around the county into the fold as the program expands. Later this year, the council will officially vote to form the authority.

The county Board of Supervisors directed the county's chief administrative officer to begin exploring the establishment of a community choice energy program and work with the city to join the joint-powers authority. The county's direct access program, a smaller-scale CCE program solely for county facilities, saved the county roughly $3 million each year, according to county officials.

The forum is the third of five such discussions hosted by the county this month and next month. Public feedback from the forum will be used as part of a CCE feasibility study to be presented to the Board of Supervisors in October.

The forum will be held at the Bonsall Community Center at 31505 Old River Road. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Subsequent forums will be held Aug. 1 and 6.