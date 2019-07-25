Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Village News Staff 

De Luz firefighter dies after training hike

 
Last updated 7/29/2019 at 7:33pm

Cal Fire San Diego County

Yaroslav Katkov, 29, died after suffering a medical emergency in a training session.

Cal Fire San Diego County Director Chief Thom Porter announced on Monday, July 29 that a firefighter stationed at Cal Fire San Diego Fire Station 16 in De Luz died after suffering a medical emergency while on a training hike with his engine crew.

Yaroslav Katkov, 29, was airlifted by the Cal Fire San Diego County Sheriff's Department helicopter and air ambulance to Temecula Valley Hospital in critical condition.

"(He) passed away this morning despite the diligent efforts of medical staff," Chief Mecham reported. He is survived by his mother, father, and brother.

"Please join me in keeping Yaro and his loved ones in your thoughts," Porter said.

Porter ordered the lowering of flags at all Cal Fire facilities to half-staff and directed all uniform personnel to shroud their badges.

 
Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

