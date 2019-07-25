Foundation for Senior Care gains new executive director and board president

Keith Birkfeld, left, and Dr. Robert Pace, right, display the Foundation for Senior Care's "Non Profit of the Year" award from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The Foundation for Senior Care recently gained a new executive director and a new president of its board of directors.

Keith Birkfeld was brought on as executive director. Birkfeld's background is primarily in media, where he worked in television and film development and distribution as well as the general manager of a public radio and television station. His new executive director position mostly deals with budgeting, strategic planning for the organization, and managing operations.

"I reached a crossroads in my own life where [I thought] 'do I keep climbing the occupational ladder, or do I find a way to be of service?'" Birkfeld said. Birkfeld was drawn to the position by the foundation's mission as well as their board, which he says is engaged and committed. Now he's taking the skills he developed in the media world and applying them to his position at the Foundation for Senior Care.

Dr. Robert Pace, the new president of the board of directors, is a retired orthopedic surgeon. Pace was also drawn to the board because of its commitment to the foundation.

"It's a hands-on board. They roll up their sleeves and do the work. It's time-consuming, but everybody has got that zeal to help people who really frequently help themselves," Pace said.

Both Birkfeld and Pace are dedicated to what the Foundation for Senior Care does, which includes transportation, adult/senior daycare and care advocacy. All of their services are structured to help seniors who need assistance and allow them to age independently.

"We're on the frontline of providing services for a population that is exploding," Birkfeld said.

Their transportation services give just under 9,000 rides a year to doctor's appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores and more. The adult daycare helps seniors with Alzheimer's and various disabilities with enriching activities and social time during the day while also helping their caregivers. And their care advocacy helps to fill gaps in senior care, assisting seniors in navigating difficult situations and systems.

Both Birkfeld and Pace stressed how important the mission of the Foundation for Senior Care has become. The senior population is growing, and the number of adults over 65 is projected to grow 37% by 2030.

"With California the perception is that it's the youthful state, but they call it the silver tsunami, it's rolling in and we have to step up our ability to provide for that community," Birkfeld said.

According to Birkfeld, the senior population is growing at a rate that infrastructure can't handle, and nonprofits like the Foundation for Senior Care are there to fill gaps in funding and provide the services needed by the senior population.

Because of this "silver tsunami," the Foundation for Senior Care is working harder than ever to provide for seniors and involve the community in their efforts. They're already receiving some recognition within the community. "We received the non-profit of the year award from the chamber of commerce," mentioned Pace.

However, as a nonprofit, they rely on donations and volunteers and encourage members of the community to become involved. Part of Pace's job as well as the board's is to look into funding and ideas for funding in the future. Right now, their goal is to spread the word to the community that these resources are there and that there are ways they can help support them.

"Our goal is to tell our story to the community that isn't aware of what we do so that they see the value in supporting us," Birkfeld said. Birkfeld and Pace stressed the importance of giving back to an aging community that came before and built the community we have now.

"We're not begging, we're not putting guilt on people to spend money they don't have, it's just entering into a relationship with our community through this kind of support," Birkfeld said.

To learn more about the Foundation for Senior Care call (760) 723-7570 or visit their website at https://foundationforseniorcare.org. Anyone interested in the foundation is also welcome to stop by its office at 135 S. Mission Rd.