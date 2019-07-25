Over 200 volunteers donate time to Angel Thrift Shop

The 2019-2020 Angel Society Board of Directors are assisted by more than 200 volunteers who make the Angel Thrift Shop successful.

The board of directors is made up of officers, administrative staff and committees. Officers include Jean Dooley, Joyce Wood, Kelly Bednarski, Kathy Gausepohl, Fran White, D'Ann Kubitz, Nancy Chapman, Marie Sundsboe, Judy Igoe, Lorrie Valeron, Gerri Ankerman and Jennifer Anderson.

Administrative staff includes Fran White, Gina Palculich, Nancy Knox, Rita Pankey, D'Ann Kubitz, Cheryl Clinite, Billie Foli and Louise Small.

The committees are made up by Linda Flynn, Jeannie Bucher, Bette Kreplin, Chris Hawranik, Joan McDowell, Marilyn Wertz, Linda Heyser, Mona Castro, Tami Bartholomew, Eve Desborough, Bev Olsen, Linda Carter, Peggy Gauspohl, Shelley Kuri, Lou Cobb and Phyllis Maijdick.

Submitted by The Angel Society Board of Directors.