San Diego Regional Fire Foundation awards $146,000 to local fire agencies

Frank Ault, board chairman of San Diego Regional Fire Foundation, presents $30,000 check to North County Fire Protection District Chief Stephen Abbott and Capt. Brian MacMillan for the acquisition of wildland fire personal protective equipment and training to support the District's 23 volunteer firefighters.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation announced $51,000 in additional 2019 grants to local fire agencies to further improve the system of fire and emergency services in San Diego County. The fire foundation is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and has donated $5.6 million during those years to make citizens safer, including $146,000 to date in 2019.

"These grants enable fire departments to obtain needed fire, medical/rescue and communications equipment and training so our firefighters can deliver the highest level of service to all our communities," fire foundation Chairman Frank Ault said.

The recent grants will fund the following equipment and training:

● Alpine Fire Protection District: Radios and rescue air bags

● Borrego Springs Fire Protection District: Rope rescue equipment

● North County Fire Protection District: Firefighter protective clothing and training

● Ramona Fire Department: Physical training workout equipment

The $95,000 in grants awarded earlier this year supported the entire region, including mobile data computers for 33 fire engines in rural San Diego County and detailed map books to reduce response times and assist with evacuations.

Joan Jones, the executive director of the fire foundation, said, "We want to make San Diego County the safest county in the nation from major disasters and avoid the wildfires San Diego experienced in 2003 and 2007 and those experienced elsewhere in California the last two years. This requires a comprehensive regional approach to prevention and suppression."

The fire foundation said they provided over $78,000 to the North County Fire Protection District, since their inception, to help make the citizens of Bonsall, Fallbrook, and Rainbow safer from fires and medical emergencies.

"As a result of our limited funding, this grant from the Fire Foundation will enable us to acquire wildland fire personal protective clothing and training to over 20 of our volunteer firefighters. Our volunteers are a critical part of our team and were crucial in fighting the Rice fire in 2007; they added the depth to our department that we would not otherwise have. This new protective clothing will keep them safe and the funding for training will allow us to provide at least 10 more days of critical training," North County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Steve Abbott said.

Contributions from San Diego Gas and Electric, the San Diego Foundation, Grossmont Healthcare District and many individuals have made these 2019 grants possible.

The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation, a nonprofit organization, was formed in 1989 with a mission to improve the system of fire and emergency services in San Diego County by providing financial support for first-responder equipment and training, by increasing public awareness and by facilitating cooperation between cities, fire departments, county agencies, corporations and other foundations.

Submitted by The San Diego Regional Fire Foundation.