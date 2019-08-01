Evening of Revelry set for Aug. 17

Last updated 8/5/2019 at 11:07am

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Child Development Center is holding its annual fundraiser “Evening of Revelry” Aug. 17 at Fallbrook Winery.

For details of the event, which includes a silent auction, or for FCDC, go to http://www.fallbrookchilddevelopment center.org.

Tickets are on sale now, contact FCDC at (760) 728-5402 or email fcdcfundraising@yahoo.com.

Fallbrook Child Development Center is a 501(c) (3) corporation.

Submitted by Fallbrook Child Development Center.