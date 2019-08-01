Fallbrook Women's Connection welcomes Designs by Linda

Special music at the Fallbrook Women's Connection event Aug. 16 will be offered by Rick Founds who wrote and composed the worship song "Lord I Lift Your Name on High."

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection will welcome Designs by Linda Furry and recording artist Rick Founds to their meeting Friday, Aug. 16. Brunch will be served at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens at the remodeled Beverly Mansion, from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all ladies to come and enjoy a presentation by Linda Furry, a Riverside resident for 27 years who creates handcrafted necklaces, earrings and bracelets utilizing multimedia materials such as Swarovski crystals, semi-precious gemstones, metallics, shells, pearls and wood. She also reconstructs, redesigns and repairs pieces.

Special music will be offered by Rick Founds, who wrote and composed the worship song "Lord I Lift Your Name on High." Founds is a resident of Fallbrook and a recipient of a Gospel Music Award presented in Nashville, Tennessee.

Linda Furry creates handcrafted jewelry using multimedia materials.

Guest speaker Heather Roth, a busy wife and mother, shares how her, "Life's Trash was turned into Treasure." She has a passion for repurposing curbside finds, otherwise known as trash. She served in the U.S. Army Reserve as a field medic in the Persian Gulf.

Music will be performed by pianist Jean Dixon.

Tickets are $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition. The Grand Tradition is located at 220 Grand Tradition Way, at the corner of Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge. Free childcare will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.