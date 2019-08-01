Foundation for Senior Care to host Veteran Appreciation Ceremony

FALLBROOK – Foundation for Senior Care and The Elizabeth Hospice will host a veteran pinning ceremony to recognize and thank veterans from all eras for their military service Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the Foundation for Senior Care, 135 S. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

The 74th anniversary of the end of World War II is Aug. 14. A vocalist and trumpet player will perform and lead the veterans and attendees in patriotic songs. Veterans will be presented with an American flag lapel pin by a fellow veteran.

To RSVP, contact Kay Gomez at Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.