Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUHSD and VESD to serve free meals

 
Last updated 8/5/2019 at 12:57pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union High School District and Vallecitos Elementary School District announced July 29 that they are continuing serving meals to students under the School Lunch Program, National School Lunch Program and the Child and Adult Care Food Program for the 2019-2020 school year. All students will be served meals at no charge at the following sites: Fallbrook Union High School: breakfast, lunch and supper served at no charge to students; Ivy High School: breakfast, lunch and supper served at no charge to students, and Vallecitos Elementary School: breakfast and lunch served at no charge to students.

For additional information, contact Judi Reynolds, director of food service, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane, (760) 723-6332 or jreynolds@fuhsd.net.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School District.

 
