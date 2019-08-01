Ladies are invited to 'Get Acquainted Tea'

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club will host a “Get Acquainted Tea Party” Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 1-3 p.m. at their historic clubhouse located at 238 W. Mission Road, Fallbrook.

Attendess are welcome to wear their favorite hat for fun as they come see how the club works together to support the Fallbrook community, make new friends, learn new skills and have fun.

To attend the “Get Acquainted Tea Party,” contact Barbara Judd at (760) 212-9995 or by email at bebra2@att.net by Friday, Aug. 9. For more information about the club, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman’s Club.