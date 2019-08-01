Lentulo's expertise includes working with seniors

Elisabeth Lentulo, a licensed Realtor with Broadpoint Properties, is willing to go the distance for her clients. The Broadpoint Properties office is located in Escondido, but Lentulo lives in Fallbrook and loves working in the area.

Lentulo loves the country feel of Fallbrook and has enjoyed becoming involved in the community which is helping her recognize some of the trends in Fallbrook's real estate market. Once she picks up on the trends, her goal is to find a way to best work with them.

For example, Lentulo has noticed there's a particularly large number of seniors downsizing right now, which has led her to seek out a new certification.

"I've worked with a lot of seniors, and I actually want to get my official senior resident specialist certification this year, so I can say 'I really do know what I'm talking about' even if I know so now," Lentulo said. "I'm working toward that because I find that there's just a really large amount of people here who are overwhelmed with what they have."

Buying or selling a home can seem overwhelming to anyone, but Lentulo is convinced that smaller brokerages like Broadpoint Properties can help the whole process feel less stressful. When people ask her why she doesn't work for a larger brokerage, she has a simple answer.

"I like the smaller brokerage because it's independent. We can set our own standards, rules and preferences. I like to have the ability to go with what's necessary. Because we're also smaller, I know every other agent very well and I can trust them. There's more flexibility in everything," Lentulo said.

Lentulo also thinks that smaller brokerages help clients get more personalized services where everyone there knows them and every person is helping them work towards their goals. This personalized aspect is essential, especially in a time where online real estate is on the rise.

When people turn to online real estate, Lentulo assures them that it's much more helpful to have a reliable Realtor than to struggle through buying or selling online with hidden fees.

"I will hold their hand through the entire process. I won't tell them what they want to hear, I'll tell them what they need to hear, and I will guide them step by step," Lentulo said.

Lentulo is realistic, knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile for her clients. With her background in interior design, sales experience, knowledge of Fallbrook and attention to detail, Lentulo is always ready to help her clients.

"I'll always take their call; I'll always talk to them," Lentulo said. "I'm always there for them."

Elisabeth Lentulo can be reached at (760) 532-1057, elisabeth@ehlentulo.com or http://www.ehlentulo.com.