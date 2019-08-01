Lloyd Everett Reighley III of Fallbrook, California passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was 75 years old.

Lloyd was born on July 14, 1944 in San Francisco, the eldest child of Dorothy and Everett Reighley, Jr. His brother, Michael William Reighley, passed away in 2000 at the age of 52.

Lloyd moved to Fallbrook with his family in 1964, served in the Army National Guard from 1965 until 1971, purchased the Rainbow Sign Company in 1974 and married Mary McNalley on July 8, 1989.

Lloyd's surviving family members are his wife, Mary Reighley; stepson, Nick Almendarez; granddaughters Charliez McKenzie Almendarez and Cheyenne Marie Almendarez, sister Linda Elizabeth Reighley, nephew Michael Emmanuel Reighley, niece Tenaya Alexandria Hinshaw and grand-nephew Trion Warren Hinshaw.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 131 E. Fig Street in Fallbrook.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested charitable donations be made to the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, 230 W. Aviation Road, (760) 685-3533.

We would like to thank family, friends and Vitas Hospice who so graciously extended their love and support during the past seven months to help care for our sweet angel, Lloyd. We miss you every second of every day!