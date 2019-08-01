North County Aviculturists to hold fundraiser

VISTA – North County Aviculturists, a club for pet bird owners and breeders, presents Everybody’s Bird Supplies Swap Meet. The meet was created as a fundraiser to help raise money to cover expenses due to the death of a member in July.

Everybody’s Bird Supplies Swap Meet will take place Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Vista Masonic Center, 761 Eucalyptus Ave., in Vista.

North County Aviculturists encourages anyone interested to bring any items in good condition and offer them for sale at a good price. A donation jar will be set out for Rusty, the club member who died. Refreshments to be announced.

NCA is a nonprofit social and recreation club. For more information, visit http://www.ncabirdclub.com.

Submitted by North County Aviculturists.