Robocinski makes University of Wyoming's spring honor roll

 
Last updated 8/5/2019 at 12:56pm



LARAMIE, Wyo. – The University of Wyoming lists 53 students from California on the 2019 spring semester academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls. Among those 53 students is Daniel P. Robocinski of Fallbrook.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better GPA and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better GPA.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Submitted by University of Wyoming.



 
