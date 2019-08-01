San Diego County home prices rise as sales numbers drop

SAN DIEGO – The median price of a San Diego County home rose by 2.6% in June, compared to the same month a year ago, while sales dipped by 7.4%, according to figures released July 26.

According to the CoreLogic real estate information service, the median price of a San Diego County home was $590,000 in June, up from $575,000 in June 2018. A total of 3,641 homes were sold in the county, down from 3,932 during the same month a year ago.

