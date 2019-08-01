Art Expressions Summer Camp artwork is displayed at the library

Kindergarten through third grade art students hold one of their art pieces from the Art Expressions Summer Camp, including in the front, Selena Okpiaphele, Leo Timmons, Jada Arias, Archer Gutwein and Aurelia Hill and in the back, Allie Timmons, Bryce Estep, Adalynn Gilbert, Claire Potter and Audrey Becker.

FALLBROOK – A new display of art will be exhibited in the Homework Center at the Fallbrook Public Library beginning in August. Each student in the Art Expressions Summer Camp taught by Marilee Ragland at the Fallbrook School of the Arts completed four or more projects, and most of the students have included one or more of these artworks in the exhibit.

Each project was created with different media. Some were inspired by techniques and styles of artists such as Wassily Kandinsky and Pablo Picasso. Several bouquets were on display to use for reference and inspiration when creating a floral still life. Students had opportunities to choose subjects and materials for extra projects.

Submitted by Marilee Ragland.