KABOO leads list of summer, fall San Diego County music festivals

As a return to normalcy looms with the impending first day of school right around the corner, it is easy to forget that there’s still fun to be had here in San Diego County.

Our long summer season means live music festivals continue to take place well into November – and there are few things better than a good live music fest in Southern California.

Leading the way, as it has for the past four years, will be the KAABOO Del Mar festival, once again taking over the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds from Sept. 13-15.

While many large music festivals require a certain level of fitness a...