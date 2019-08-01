Local youth to perform the musical 'Luann'

Tickets are now on sale for Curtain Call Company's production of Greg Evans' musical "Luann – Scenes from a Teen's life." The show is directed and produced by Mary Fry. Performances will be Aug. 9, 10, 16, and 17 at Christ the King Church. The Friday performances will be at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday performances will be at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

The show is based on the Luann comic strips and follows Luann and her friends as they face cliques, school, and falling in love for the first time. It's the end of the school year and Luann wants to get the attention of her crush, Aaron Hill, but she'll ha...