New Fallbrook resident brings holistic health practice to town

FALLBROOK – Alisha Welch has recently moved to Fallbrook with her husband, daughter and their dog. She said they are enjoying the quiet, country living and embracing the opportunity to garden and cook with all the surrounding goodness.

Welch's holistic health practice, Mindful Balance, offers services that focus on preventative medicine and can complement standard medical treatments.

She has been helping people for over 20 years and brings her expertise of nutrition, yoga therapy, Thai massage and mindfulness to clients interested in learning healthy lifestyle choices that could enhance their lives and healing journey.

Programs from Mindful Balance include a personalized six-week course on cardiac health that is designed to educate the client on best ways to manage stress, maintain a healthy diet, incorporate exercises and embrace proper rest and relaxation. All of which, together, can be used to reverse heart disease and offer a renewed sense of joy for life.

Welch offers adaptive yoga. The session includes breathing exercises for stress, physical postures for pain relief, adaptations to exercises and overall body awareness for healing. Funding may be available for those that qualify.

Thai massage is an ancient healing system that allows those with more rigid bodies to access the stretch and relief achieved in yoga. Welch will assist the client with postures designed to open the body, release tension, clear stagnant energy and invite healing. It has often been referred to as the "lazy man's yoga" and is done fully clothed and lying down.

Visit her website at http://www.alishawelch.com for a complete description of her services. Welch can also can be reached at (303) 257-0039.

