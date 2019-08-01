Brush fire in De Luz dealt with by firefighters

DE LUZ - A brush fire reported in the area of De Luz Road and Santa Margarita Trail on Saturday, Aug. 10 was quickly knocked down and contained by firefighters.

Initially, the fire was reported by Cal Fire San Diego to have a moderate rate of spread and that no structures were in immediate danger.

By 1:50 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire had spread to 6 acres with 0% containment by firefighters, but at 2:15 p.m., firefighters reported that the forward rate of spread of the fire had been stopped.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for several hours to mop-up and a build containment line.

There was no information on what caused the fire.