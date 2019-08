Fallbrook Chamber announces August events

Last updated 8/5/2019 at 1:15pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is hold the following events:

Aug. 5 – First Monday Coffee at Chamber office; 8:30 a.m.

Aug. 5 – Code Compliance Presentation by San Diego County Code Enforcement; 9:15 a.m. at Chamber office

Aug. 8 – SunUpper at First Christian Church, corner of Mission Road and Fig Street; 8 a.m.

Aug. 8 – LinkedIn Seminar, free for Chamber members, at First Christian Church; 9:15 a.m.

Aug. 9 – Wine and A Bite Art Walk, downtown Fallbrook, 5-8 p.m.

Aug. 21 – SunDowner at Foundation for Senior Care; 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 – Women in Networking; 9:00 a...