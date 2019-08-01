Reunion committee says 'Thank you'

While it seems just yesterday the class of 1989 graduated from Fallbrook High School, it’s been 30 years. And after celebrating our 30th reunion weekend, we have a couple shout outs we want to make.

Our reunion committee strongly believes that we hold our reunions in Fallbrook and support the town that supports the high school we attended. And we could not have found a better venue then 127 West Social House.

The outdoor patios were perfect for our 115 classmates and guests to mingle and talk and just enjoy catching up; the service was incredible as was the food and bar. Faro and his team were easy to work with from the early discussions of the details right to keeping the evening running so smoothly and flawlessly.

Thank you so much to 127 West Social House. You all rock.

And sending out a huge thank you to Shannon and her team at the Red Eye Saloon. What a way to kick off our reunion weekend at your saloon with drinks, dancing and the band, Driven. I know we all had such a great time.

The class of 1989 looks forward to our next reunion in 2024. Join our Facebook group, “Fallbrook High Class of 1989” to be in the know with all the details. Not on social media? Send an email to FUHS1989@aol.com.

AnnMarie Castellano

Reunion Committee Class of 1989