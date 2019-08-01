Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Vigil to honor El Paso shooting victims planned for Balboa Park

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/10/2019 at 2:16pm



SAN DIEGO - A community vigil to honor last week's El Paso shooting victims is set for 7 p.m. Sunday in Balboa Park, organizers said.

"We wanted to express our grief and be there for the community,'' Jessica Yanez Perez, a vigil organizer, said. "As a border city with strong Latino heritage, we stand with El Paso and grieve with them.''

The two-hour event will be held outside the Centro Cultural de la Raza in Balboa Park and will feature community speakers, a prayer vigil and biographies of the 22 victims of Aug. 3's mass shooting, Perez said.

"This event is an opportunity to bring the community together as we mourn, remember and hopefully, in time, heal,'' Perez said. "It's our shared responsibility to speak out against white supremacy and intolerance, and to build an America where all of us are safe.''

A traditional mariachi band will perform at the vigil, she said. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles and posters.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/11/2019 12:26