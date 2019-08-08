Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Line dancers invite public to join them

 
Last updated 8/12/2019 at 9:43pm

The Fallbrook Country Line Dancers line up for a photo at the Grand Tradition after performing at a brunch there in July.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Country Line Dancers will be performing during the Aug. 16 Fallbrook Summer Nights at 5:45 p.m. on the corner of Main and Fig (near Brooktown). They will invite the audience to join them for "The Git Up" challenge, just for fun around 6 p.m.

For more information about the challenge, interested dancers can go on you-tube and find 100's of videos on this new "Country-Rap" song and dance by Blanco Brown.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Country Line Dancers.



 
