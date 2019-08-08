Scarecrow workshops are in full swing

FALLBROOK – The first Scarecrow workshop kicked off Aug. 1 in preparation for Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-30. The ScareCREW invites businesses, community groups, or individuals to the workshops to join the fun. They can create, buy, rent, or partner a scarecrow.

Scarecrow workshops are now in full swing. Members have worked all year long building frames and parts for kits, gathering supplies, creating and building scarecrows. The ScareCREW has the equipment, supplies, and design elements needed to help create any type of scarecrow.

Sunflower Lady is ready for finishing touches so it will be ready for Scarecrow Days, Oct. 1-30.

Many dates for workshops are still available: Aug. 8, 15,17, 22, 29, 31 and Sept. 5, 12, 14, 21 and 26. They are open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To make an appointment, fill out the form available at Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or fallbrookscarecrows@gmail.com. Workshops are held at 300 N. Brandon St. #8.

For business owners or residents who do not have time to build their own scarecrow, the ScareCREW has many scarecrows to rent or buy. Choices include many new unique and original scarecrows created by members. Contact fallbrookscarecrows@gmail for more information.

If competing, the categories are: Artistic merit, Funniest/humor, Kids/family/group, Mechanical, Promoting business, Reduce/reuse/recycle and WOW factor. Or create an original.

Submitted by BJ Maus, ScareCREW.