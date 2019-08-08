Woodstock tribute to be found on Rez Radio

PALA – Pala Rez Radio's Woodstock tribute hippie bus "Daisy Sunshine" will be spreading peace and love at the Woodstock 50 event at Winston's in Ocean Beach on Sunday, Aug. 18, 50 years to the day since the famous music festival wrapped up in Bethel, New York.

Daisy will be there beginning at 2 p.m. Hint – she's very photogenic. The first of three bands begin at 4 p. m. – Strange Days, Fish & the Seaweeds, and Calamity.

John Fox from Rez Radio will emcee. Tickets are $10. Daisy's assistants will be giving out souvenir peace medallions at the event while they last. For more information and how to get tickets, visit http://www.RezRadio.FM.

Meanwhile, Rez Radio 91.3 will jettison all regular programming Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug.18 and replace it with 72 straight hours of music recorded live 50 years ago at Woodstock.

The playlist will include songs from every artist who played during the original "3 days of peace, love, and music." It'll be just as if listeners were there – without the traffic jam, and the rain, and the mud, and the lack of facilities, and about 400,000 new friends.

Rez Radio, owned and operated by the Pala Band of Mission Indians, broadcasts on 91.3 FM in Pala and streams live on the internet through iHeartRadio, TuneIn.com, Radio Garden, and the link on the website, http://www.RezRadio.FM.

Daisy was donated to Rez Radio by the Bonsall Unified School District. Her custom paint job comes courtesy of the students of the Fallbrook High School Art Department. She is available for appearances as staffing limitations allow. Questions about this event and future bookings for Daisy can be directed to John Fox at 91.3@palatribe.com.

Submitted by Rez Radio.