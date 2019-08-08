Library events include concerts, classes and a blood drive

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events in August including lectures, concerts and an adult art class.

Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. – Lecture: By Veterans for Veterans. Help is a phone call away at Courage to Call, a veteran-run, peer-to-peer support program offering no cost services 24 hours a day. The talk focuses on counseling services, support groups, etc. and will also include the personal experiences faced by members. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Monday, Aug. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. – The Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel “What Should I Read Next?” by Anne Bogel, a charming relatable essay collection examining the magical aspects of the reading life. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. – Adult Art Class. In this unique class, students will learn how to create a colorful step-by-step painting using pastels brushed with water. Supplies are provided. Registration is required. Sign-up at the Front Desk or call (760) 731-4650.

Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. – Concert: Mariachi Estrellas de Chula Vista, San Diego’s premier Mariachi. They won first place at the 2014 Mariachi Spectacular Competition in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Their concerts at the library are always a huge success. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Red Cross Blood Drive. Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer.

Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. Bob Freaney’s guest this month will be Alex Marsh, pianist. Selections include works by Bach, Mozart, Chopin, Schumann and Brahms. Freaney will play works by Spanish composers. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. – Classical Sundays: Stet Saxophone Quartet. From Los Angeles and San Diego, these saxophonists reflect the urban landscapes that characterize two of southern California’s most artistic cities. Sponsored by the Fallbrook Music Society. Call (760) 451-8644.

Sunday, Sep. 1 at 2 p.m. – Sunday Concert: Ross Moore is a storyteller and singer-songwriter rooted in traditional folk music. Moore will be accompanied by Carlos Velasco on guitar, Kevin Moraine on bass and Richie Strell on harmonica.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Rd. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653. Visit http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org for Friends of the Fallbrook Library sponsored events.