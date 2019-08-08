'Luann – Scenes from a Teen's Life' now playing at CTK

The cast of "Luann – Scenes from a Teen's Life" includes, from left, back row, Kaitlin Hopkins as Toni, Dominick Torrescano as Brad, Adrian Betancourt as Aaron Hill; in the middle row, Roseline Sanchez as Mom, Damon Gallegos as Dad and Knute, Becky Brooks as Mrs. Fogerty, Jordan Rodriguez as Bernice, Leah Burke as Tiffany's posse, Chloe Shaver as Tiffany and in the front row, Erika Torrescano as Luann and Jacob Mendenhall as Gunther. Not pictured are Weyitu Hunt as Delta and Tariku Hunt as TJ. The play can be seen Aug. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the Major Market customer service desk for $10, at the door or http://www.curtaincallcompany.org/contact with a small added fee.