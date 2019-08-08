Compost is part of the circle of life in gardens

FALLBROOK – The season for fresh fruits and vegetables grown right in the backyard is upon north county. Warm weather breathes life into fresh berries, tomatoes, eggplant, cucumbers and many other fruits and vegetables.

Home gardens can be supplemented with delicious finds from the supermarket or farmer’s market, including melons, corn and more.

The bounty of the garden can be made more abundant and fruitful with the addition of the right soil amendments. Compost is a key element of rich, nutritious soil. Scraps from items that have been grown in the garden can then be reused in the p...