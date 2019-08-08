Most Americans unaware of a potentially life-threatening skin cancer

NEW YORK – A staggering 74% of Americans are not familiar with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma – a type of skin cancer that is also the second most common type of cancer in the U.S. – according to a new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Skin Cancer Foundation and in coordination with Regeneron and Sanofi.1,2

CSCC is more common than breast, lung and prostate cancer combined and is estimated to cause more deaths than melanoma.3,4 Yet despite these statistics, the survey found a surprising lack of awareness and understanding of CSCC among a majority of Americans....