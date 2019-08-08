Temecula Valley Hospital receives Mission: Lifeline's Bronze Receiving Achievement Award

Sheryl Wilkeson, left, director of business development at the American Heart Association, presents Dr. Andrew Ho, medical director of the cardiac cath lab and chief of staff elect at Temecula Valley Hospital, and registered nurse Katie Baca, the cardiac program manager of Temecula Valley Hospital, with the Mission: Lifeline Bronze Receiving Quality Achievement Award with registered nurse Jennifer Garrow, right, the regional director of quality and systems improvement at the American Heart Association.

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital has received the Mission: Lifeline Bronze Receiving Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST-elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it's critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

The American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline program's goal is to reduce system barriers to prompt treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. The initiative provides tools, training, and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines.

Temecula Valley Hospital earned the award by meeting specific criteria and standards of performance for quick and appropriate treatment through emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming into the hospital directly or by transfer from another facility.

"Our hospital is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients," Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. "We are proud to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline."

"We commend Temecula Valley Hospital for this award in recognition for following evidence-based guidelines for timely heart attack treatment," Dr. Tim Henry, chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee, said. "We applaud the significant institutional commitment to their critical role in the system of care for quickly and appropriately treating heart attack patients."

Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics and general and surgical specialties. For more information, visit http://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.

The American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for STEMI patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit http://www.heart.org.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.