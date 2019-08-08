Fallbrook Blanket Project warms up the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

Fallbrook Blanket Project volunteers surprise members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County with handmade blankets, from left, Cathy Wick, Sherry McFarland, Julyanna Camacho, Hazel Stella Smith, Max Barone, Abraham Macias, Analyze Muniz, Lisa Ware and Emily Kenner.

FALLBROOK – Representatives from the Fallbrook Blanket Project came bearing gifts for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County, July 24. In all, 32 beautifully hand crafted one of a kind blankets were donated to the club.

Every year the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County accepts donations from organizations, clubs and individuals for their annual Back to School and Holiday gift drives.

With their Holiday gift drive, the club attempts to secure a gift for each of their 800 daily club members. The donation of blankets from the Fallbrook Blanket Project will be a great holiday gift for 32 lucky members this holiday season.

"Our members love giving back to the community," said Carmen Willard, president of the Fallbrook Blanket Project. "Our members put so much in to each of these pieces and we are grateful to be able to donate them to an organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County."

The Fallbrook Blanket Project provides the opportunity and materials for volunteers to create crocheted and knitted blankets and other items for needy individuals who are clients of social service agencies.

The group meets every Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library. For those interested in joining this philanthropic group or in donating, please contact Carmen Willard at carmenwillard@gmail.com.

For more information on ways to give to the club, call (760) 728-5871 or visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org.

Submitted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County.