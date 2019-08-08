Finding local resources for grandparents raising grandchildren

According to the 2010 U.S. Census, there were more than 2.7 million households in which grandparents were raising their grandchildren in the United States in 2010, and that number did not take into account other relatives who may be raising the children.

In 2012, the U.S. Census Bureau released a news report titled, “Coresident Grandparents and Their Grandchildren: 2012,” which stated that the percentage of children who lived with a grandparent in 2012 was 10%, while only 7% of grandparents were raising grandchildren in 1992. The report further stated that in 2012, 2.7 million grandparents were raising their grandchildren, and approximately 39% of the grandparents had been the primary caretakers for the grandchildren for five years or more.

The U.S. Census Bureau news report also stated that more than 60% of the households with grandparents and grandchildren under the age of 18 were maintained by a grandparent, and approximately one out of the three households had no parent present.

Renee Ellis, a demographer who works in the Census Bureau’s Fertility and Family Statistics Branch said, “Recent trends in increased life expectancy, single-parent families and female employment increase the potential for grandparents to play an important role in the lives of their grandchildren. Increases in grandparents living with grandchildren are one way that the grandparent role has changed.”

Janine Loescher, coordinator of the Fallbrook Smiles Project, explained that as part of the monthly Fallbrook Community Collaborative for Health and Wellness, a meeting that is facilitated by the Fallbrook Smiles Project and the Fallbrook Regional Health District, the groups have been looking into resources for grandparents raising grandchildren in the local community.

Loescher shared that together they have identified an increasing number of grandparents, as well as other relatives, who are raising children whose parents are unable to care for them in this community.

Loescher explained that the reasons for these situations vary and that grandparents and other relatives raising children, “might be from substance abuse, mental health issues, incarceration, economic hardship, domestic violence, divorce or death.”

Unfortunately, the groups have not been able to identify any current local programs for grandparents raising grandchildren. Donna Presley, a local grandmother who is currently raising her two grandchildren, reported that Fallbrook had a Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group for about three years, and she facilitated the group at the Fallbrook Library. Unfortunately, Presley became too busy to facilitate the group and she was unable to find anyone to take over for her so the group ended.

While the County of San Diego Department of Aging and Independent Services holds conferences for grandparents raising grandchildren, the nearest one is in Escondido. Loescher explained that many local residents have difficulty with transportation, so that is a hardship.

The Fallbrook Smiles Project and the Fallbrook Regional Health District learned that the YMCA of San Diego has a Kinship Program which includes individual case management and it is available to anyone in the community. The YMCA of San Diego’s Kinship Program also provides support and education groups in English and Spanish, family events, financial and goods assistance, as well as respite care.

Individuals who are interested in the YMCA of San Diego’s Kinship Program may self-refer or be referred by an outside agency for assistance. If interested in learning more about the YMCA of San Diego’s Kinship program, visit the website: https://www.ymca.org/community-support/ymca-youth-and-family-services/family-support-and-preservation/kinship-support-services

The YMCA of San Diego also has support groups throughout the county, and The Fallbrook Smiles Project and the Fallbrook Regional Health District inquired about establishing a support group here. Unfortunately, at this time, the YMCA of San Diego does not have the funding to start a support group in Fallbrook.

However, Loescher explained that the YMCA of San Diego’s next funding cycle is in 2020, and the community may be able to get services in the next funding cycle. Loescher reports that in the meantime, the CCHW is trying to establish a support group for the community that will include socialization, education about resources, and peer support.

Anyone interested in learning more about the CCHW’s efforts to help grandparents raising grandchildren may attend the next CCHW on Aug. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fallbrook Regional Health District Admin Building, 138 S. Brandon Road in Fallbrook. The CCHW meetings are held there on the third Wednesday each month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The County of San Diego also provides resources for grandparents raising grandchildren and other relatives raising children. The county is holding its 8th Annual North County Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Relative Caregiver Symposium on Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North Island Live Well Center located at 649 W. Mission Avenue in Escondido.

This year’s theme is “Growing Wings: Embracing the Beauty and Power of Change,” and will feature speakers and resources for grandparents raising grandchildren and other relatives raising children. The event also features free health screenings, a resource fair, free shingles vaccines (as available), opportunity drawings, and individual consultations.

Attendees are also invited to bring expired or unused prescriptions to the event for proper disposal. This event is hosted in collaboration with 2-1-1 San Diego, the YMCA of San Diego, Live Well San Diego and the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

Lunch and childcare are provided with pre-registration, and Spanish interpretation is also available. Registration for the event is available until Aug. 14, and interested parties may call 2-1-1 to register or they may apply online at:

https://211sandiego.org/resources/highlighted-resources/grandparents-caregivers.