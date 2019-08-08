Mail theft prevention tips from postal inspection service

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the law enforcement, crime prevention, and security arm of the Postal Service. Postal Inspectors are federal law enforcement agents who conduct investigations of postal-related crime.

Here are some mail theft prevention tips for residents to use to protect their mail:

• Deposit outgoing mail into a blue collection box before the final pick up of the same day of deposit. Check the pick-up schedule posted on the box to ensure their mail will not sit in the box overnight or over the weekend.

• Report glue, tapes or any sticky substance on the mailbox to the local Post Office and to Postal Inspectors.

• Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in their home mailbox.

• Promptly remove mail from their mailbox after delivery.

• Report mail theft, identity theft, fraud or other crimes involving the U.S. Mail by submitting an online report at postalinspectors.uspis.gov or by calling the national hotline at (877) 876-2455.