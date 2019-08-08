PACC to host 'Taste of Oasis' in North County

ESCONDIDO –The Park Avenue Community Center in Escondido will be hosting “Taste of Oasis” on Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in their auditorium, 210 E Park Ave,.

This free event will highlight upcoming programs and activities sponsored by San Diego Oasis, a non-profit organization supporting successful aging through lifelong learning, healthy living, and community service.

San Diego Oasis also operates an intergenerational literacy tutoring program that encourages older adults to work with at-risk children to improve reading skills and self-esteem in Title One designated...