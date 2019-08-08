REINS chosen as beneficiary of Honorary Mayor campaign

Marianne Martini Nolte REINS presents a ribbon to a rider at the REINS Fun Day Horse Show, July 27 and 28. This year REINS had 72 riders showcase their riding skills and what they have learned over the course of the year.

FALLBROOK – As Fallbrook's Honorary Mayor fundraising campaign kicks off this month, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is excited to be chosen as Marianne Martini Nolte's charity partner.

When Martini Nolte was first asked to participate in the Annual Honorary Mayor fundraising campaign for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, she said she immediately realized what a great opportunity it would be to fundraise and bring awareness to REINS. She is passionate about the therapeutic benefits horses provide for people.

As a volunteer at REINS, Martini Nolte said she has seen firsthand how "t...