Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

REINS chosen as beneficiary of Honorary Mayor campaign

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/13/2019 at 5:59am

Marianne Martini Nolte REINS presents a ribbon to a rider at the REINS Fun Day Horse Show, July 27 and 28. This year REINS had 72 riders showcase their riding skills and what they have learned over the course of the year.

FALLBROOK – As Fallbrook's Honorary Mayor fundraising campaign kicks off this month, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program is excited to be chosen as Marianne Martini Nolte's charity partner.

When Martini Nolte was first asked to participate in the Annual Honorary Mayor fundraising campaign for the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, she said she immediately realized what a great opportunity it would be to fundraise and bring awareness to REINS. She is passionate about the therapeutic benefits horses provide for people.

As a volunteer at REINS, Martini Nolte said she has seen firsthand how "t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/13/2019 16:30