Senior Concern Seminar focuses on '5 Essential Documents in Estate Planning'

FALLBROOK – One of California's leading elder law attorneys, Richard Scott Stewart, Esq. of California Estate and Elder Law, will present a no-cost educational seminar entitled "The 5 Essential Documents" on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from noon until 1:30 p.m., at Christ the King Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

While there is no charge for the session, registration is required since space is limited, and lunch will be provided. To register, call the Foundation for Senior Care at (760) 723-7570 or go online to http://www.foundationforseniorcare.org and choose the link on the home page.

"This is an indispensable presentation on how to get your ducks in a row." Stewart explained, "This paperwork can shield your family from needless heartache, hassle and expense. Preparation now will give you and your family not just financial protection but peace of mind."

This is the third of four sessions co-hosted by The Foundation for Senior Care and California Estate and Elder Law, LLP. It is offered to everyone in the community interested in understanding their family's planning options.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to learn what each of these documents is and why they are important to you," noted Foundation for Senior Care Advocate Darlene Weber. "We are excited for the community to participate in this event and leave with a completed Advance Health Care Directive. It is important not to wait, you don't know when these documents will be needed."

One additional elder law planning session, "Taking the Handcuffs Off the Surviving Spouse," will be offered later in the year on Nov. 12. To learn more about the topic and other Senior Concern Seminars, go to: foundationforseniorcare.org and click on the "Events" bar.

Submitted by Foundation for Senior Care.