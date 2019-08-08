Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Vallecitos School District transitions to elections by trustee area

 
Future Vallecitos School District board elections and board member appointments will be by trustee area.

A 4-0 Vallecitos School District board vote June 25, with Sally Forester absent, approved one of the three map options presented to the board.

"It's gone smoothly," said Vallecitos Superintendent Maritza Koeppen.

In 2002, the state legislature and Governor Davis amended the California Elections Code to prohibit the use of at-large elections of school district governing board members if the at-large elections impair the ability of a politically protected class to elect candidates of its c...



