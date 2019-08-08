Bogus investigation was a waste

Now that we all know that the whole Russia investigation was false, fake, fabricated and paid for by Team Hillary, it is time heads start to roll and these horrific people need to do some serious jail time.

If you think Watergate was serious and President Nixon resigned for it, then all these people should be doing hard labor for their complicit law-breaking, entrapment, career destroying efforts of several people in order to take down a sitting president that was fairly elected by the people, for the people.

Our own FBI and CIA are filled with crooked, corrupt, politically biased monsters who will do anything to unseat their Commander-in-Chief and sacrifice the very country they have vowed to protect. Who will protect us from you?

While accusing innocent people of conspiracy, they conspired to do a lot of bad things, to abuse their power, to defraud the United States and to deceive a FISA court.

My apologies Mr. George Papadopoulos for them trying to destroy your life, career and your fiancée. God bless her for standing firm on her faith and love for you!

Clapper, Brennan, McCabe, Comey, Hillary Clinton just to name a few and, yes, even Barrack Obama. Don't think for a minute that Obama didn't know about this and at the very least looked the other way...perhaps even gave his blessing as he and Hillary made it difficult to tie it directly to them. Both are complicit in letting others do their dirty work and take the fall...fine, take them all down!

Think of the millions of tax dollars wasted on this bogus investigation that should be paid back to the American people by all convicted of their crimes. They should never be allowed to profit from their deeds with book deals, TV talk shows, etc. until all the money has been re-paid to the American people's government.

Even though I love my Country deeply, for the first time in my life I am ashamed of my Country and what we are becoming.

Dianna Miller