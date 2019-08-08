Firefighters put their lives on the line

We often take many things for granted. The beautiful county we live in, the opportunities we are given and, most importantly, protection from our military, police and firefighters are things to be grateful for.

Last week, we lost a young man named Yaroslav Katkov, an experienced CAL FIRE Firefighter from De Luz Station 16. Yaroslav proudly dedicated his life to serve and protect our community.

Yaroslav was the definition of the American Dream. Having immigrated when he was a child from Russia, he graduated from Scripps Ranch High School in 2009. Then, he pursued his education at San Diego State University before becoming a firefighter.

We’ve already seen several fires pop up across the county this summer. As we’ve seen time and time again here in San Diego, when the Santa Ana winds pick up and the heat rises, the fire conditions become nearly impossible. Yet, our firefighters always rise to the challenge to defend lives and property in our county.

I encourage everyone to take time this week and think about Yaroslav and all firefighters who put their lives on the line to serve and protect us.