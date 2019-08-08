Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Supervisor Jim Desmond
Fifth District 

Firefighters put their lives on the line

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 8/12/2019 at 10:28pm



We often take many things for granted. The beautiful county we live in, the opportunities we are given and, most importantly, protection from our military, police and firefighters are things to be grateful for.

Last week, we lost a young man named Yaroslav Katkov, an experienced CAL FIRE Firefighter from De Luz Station 16. Yaroslav proudly dedicated his life to serve and protect our community.

Yaroslav was the definition of the American Dream. Having immigrated when he was a child from Russia, he graduated from Scripps Ranch High School in 2009. Then, he pursued his education at San Diego State University before becoming a firefighter.

We’ve already seen several fires pop up across the county this summer. As we’ve seen time and time again here in San Diego, when the Santa Ana winds pick up and the heat rises, the fire conditions become nearly impossible. Yet, our firefighters always rise to the challenge to defend lives and property in our county.

I encourage everyone to take time this week and think about Yaroslav and all firefighters who put their lives on the line to serve and protect us.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 08/13/2019 16:27