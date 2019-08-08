Time for impeachment

Mueller’s testimony to Congress made it clear: it’s time for an impeachment inquiry. Hearing Mueller describe the extent of Trump’s crimes and corruption in his own words convinced me that Congress can no longer stand idly by.

Mueller did not exonerate Donald Trump – not by a long shot. His investigation found extensive criminal activity and resulted in 37 indictments and at least seven convictions or guilty pleas, including Trump’s national security advisor, personal lawyer and campaign chairman.

Mueller uncovered over 100 secret meetings and communications between Trump’s team and Russia and their cronies – and found at least 10 episodes of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, in which he tried to bury the truth.

Obstruction of justice is a serious crime. If anyone else did what Trump did, they’d be in jail. Mueller made it clear that the Department of Justice prevented him from indicting Donald Trump. That’s why it’s up to Congress to hold him accountable.

No one is above the law in our country, not even the president.

That’s why it’s time for our representative and the rest of Congress to take action to hold Trump accountable by moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.

Doing nothing will only embolden Trump to continue breaking the law and will set a dangerous precedent for our democracy. That’s not the America I know.

Micaela El Fattal