Senior Softball registration open for fall season

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is ready for the 2019 Fall Season and still accepting new/returning players. New players interested in tryouts/practice sessions can call the number below for information.

Registration fees are due by Sept. 1 and the draft is scheduled for Sept. 5. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers.

League fee is $80 and includes two shirts and a hat.

For adults age 50+, games begin at 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday with each team playing two games per week. The season will run from Sept. 10 up to Thanksgiving (always allowing for changes and weather issues).

Games are played on Field #2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook.

Visit http://www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org for more detailed information and registration forms or call Chuck Mattes at (760) 751-8389.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Softball.