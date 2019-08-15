Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Band Boosters to host Pancake Breakfast

 
Last updated 8/16/2019 at 6:53am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Marching Band was officially invited in March of this year to participate in Hawaii’s 75th commemoration of the end of World War II.

The WWII Gold Star Family Memorial Day Parade will take place the weekend of Memorial Day 2020. Fallbrook High School was selected as the official ambassador to represent the state of California.

In an effort to raise funds for the marching band's 2020 trip to Hawaii, the FHS Band Booster parents will present a pancake breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for the pancake breakfast are $10 per plate, which include pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice, will be sold at Fallbrook High School during the band’s practices.

The practice schedule is as follows:

• Saturday, Aug. 17, 12-2 p.m.

• Monday, Aug. 19, 5-7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Aug. 21, 4-6 p.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-6 p.m.

All proceeds from the pancake breakfast will help support the band’s airfare, hotel and dining during their once-in-a-lifetime 5-day visit on the island of Oahu.

For further information or to discuss how to support Fallbrook’s own Marching Warriors, visit http://www.fhswarriormusic.org, or contact the Marching Band Boosters at (760) 626-6945 or info@fhswarriormusic.org.

 
