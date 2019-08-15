Eloyse "Lois" Mikulsky passed away peacefully July 18, 2019. Lois will be remembered for her love of God and family, adventurous spirit, sense of humor, and prayerfulness for others.

Lois was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She married Dick Mikulsky in 1950 and ultimately moved to Fallbrook, where she and Dick retired. They were married for 54 years. Lois was preceded in death by Dick and son James. She is survived by children Lynn Fry, Corinne Larsen, Steve Mikulsky, David Mikulsky, Teresa Purcell, Mary Beth Larsen, and devoted companion John Blasier. Lois has19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Lois was a member of the women's volunteer auxiliary at Grossmont Hospital and was involved with Bible Study Fellowship, International Christian Women's Clubs, and the P.E.O. Chapter AZ Fallbrook.

Lois' memorial service is at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Christ the King Lutheran Church, http://www.ctklc-fallbrook.org/give or Bible Study Fellowship, https://www.bsfinternational.org/.