Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Identical twins Omar and Homero Flores earn education doctorates

 
Last updated 8/19/2019 at 5:09pm

Courtesy of Seattle Pacific University Response Magazine photo

Homero, left, and Omar Flores, both school psychologists, now hold doctorates in education.

Clint Kelly

Special to the Village News

Omar and Homero Flores were beating the odds at their birth: not only were they identical twins (against odds of 3 in 1,000), but they were also the first set of twins recorded in 1973 for Fallbrook, California.

From that auspicious beginning, they have become a rarity in their professional world. They are two of the few Hispanic school psychologists who make up only 6% of the profession in the U.S., according to a 2017 research summary from the National Association of School Psychologists.

Omar and Homero's parents, Juan and Morayma, knew from the b...



