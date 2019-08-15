Identical twins Omar and Homero Flores earn education doctorates

Clint Kelly

Special to the Village News

Omar and Homero Flores were beating the odds at their birth: not only were they identical twins (against odds of 3 in 1,000), but they were also the first set of twins recorded in 1973 for Fallbrook, California.

From that auspicious beginning, they have become a rarity in their professional world. They are two of the few Hispanic school psychologists who make up only 6% of the profession in the U.S., according to a 2017 research summary from the National Association of School Psychologists.

Omar and Homero's parents, Juan and Morayma, knew from the b...