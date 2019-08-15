Kenneth Stewart Borsch, born on Jan. 26, 1927 in Casper, Wyoming, passed away on Aug. 6, 2019 in Escondido, California. He was the son of Marie (Stewart) and Orba T. Borsch.

Kenneth lived in Casper until his mother and stepfather (Leonard Crouch) moved to Panama where he attended Balboa High School in the canal zone. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and 11 months later World War II ended.

He went on to pursue an electrical engineering degree at the University of Colorado in Boulder, graduating in June of 1950. That same year he married the love of his life, Audrey Jean Mortenson, whom he had met in college.

Kenneth and Audrey moved to Lakewood, California where he went to work for Hughes Aircraft. They quickly moved to a larger home in Inglewood in 1952 before settling in Encino in 1964.

Kenneth retired from Hughes at age 62 and in 1995 they moved to Fallbrook where they lived until they moved into a retirement community in San Marcos in May of 2016.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Audrey; their two children, Debra Stafford and her husband Dennis, and Kent Borsch and his wife Heidi, as well as three grandchildren, Eric Youngren, Taryn Borsch and Cole Borsch.

A private family service will be held at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fallbrook Land Conservancy or Be Well Therapy Inc.