Learn how to fly radio control airplanes

This radio control airplane, an "Addiction X," can be seen at the National Model Aviation Day, Aug. 17 at Johnson Field.

FALLBROOK – The Palomar Radio Control Flyers is hosting National Model Aviation Day at Johnson Field in Fallbrook on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At this free event for the whole family, visitors can learn more about radio control aircraft and sign up for free flying lessons.

National Model Aviation Day was created to celebrate the hobby of model aviation nation-wide and to introduce model flying to the general public.

During this event, attendees will be able to see radio control airplanes, jets, helicopters and drones fly at Johnson Field, home of the Palomar Radio Control Flyers club, which was founded in 1955.

"The RC flying hobby is fun for people of all ages," said Palomar Radio Control Flyers President Steve Gebler, "we have over 200 members ranging in age from 7 to over 90 years old."

Scheduled events include Combat Demonstration from 9-9:30 a.m .; Warplanes and Jets, 10-10:30; Aerotow Gliders, 11-11:30; Flight Training Demonstration, 11:30, and 3D Heli Demo, 12-12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be available on site and members will be available to answer questions. Flights will take place all day.

To get to Johnson Field from I-15, go east on Route 76 (Pala Road) approximately 1/4 mile to Pankey Road and turn north onto the dirt road to the field.

For more information, see http://www.palomarrcflyers.com.

Submitted by Palomar Radio Control Flyers.