Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New web series teaches children internet safety

 
Last updated 8/19/2019 at 5:06pm

FALLBROOK – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children launched “Into the Cloud,” a brand-new online safety product for children in grades K-5, Aug. 6. This includes an animated web series and a video game.

Using data from actual NCMEC CyberTipline reports, each episode focuses on a different element of online safety, from strategies for handling cyberbullying to recognizing and reporting unsafe/inappropriate interactions and content. Additional episodes will be available throughout the year.

“Into the Cloud” presents important safety information in an age-appropriate an...



