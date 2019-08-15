Pala Band of Mission Indians to host 'Honoring Traditions' gathering in place of annual Pow Wow celebration

PALA – The Pala Band of Mission Indians will hold its inaugural “Honoring Traditions” Gathering Saturday, Aug. 31, at noon, at the Pala Rey Youth Camp on the Pala Indian Reservation, 10779 Highway 76 in Pala. The daylong event is free and open to the public.

While this new event replaces the Tribe’s longstanding Pow Wow Celebration, the Gathering will be dedicated to offering many of the same rich traditions of Pala, including bird songs, shinny games, bow and arrow making, peon lessons and demonstrations, a peon tournament and much more.

“The Pala Honoring Traditions Gathering honors the people and culture of Pala,” said Robert Smith, chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. “We are excited to invite the public to participate in our Gathering and have the opportunity to celebrate with us while learning about the history and culture of our Tribe.”

Planet Pala KiDS will also be there with a fun, hands-on environmental activity zone. And of course, there will be Indian tacos!

For more information, visit the Pala Cupa Cultural Center website at http://cupa.palatribe.com/2019/07/23/honoring-traditions-gathering/